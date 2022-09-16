Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00040605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $5.23 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 576.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official website is tornado.cash. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.