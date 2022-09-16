Toroso Investments LLC Buys 4,592 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.72 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $304.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen



Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

