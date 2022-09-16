Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

