Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.48 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

