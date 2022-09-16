Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

