Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $532.83 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.