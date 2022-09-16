Toroso Investments LLC Sells 5,463 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco grew its stake in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $485.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.03. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.37 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

