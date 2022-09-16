Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,241,500.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$19,320.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$52,060.00.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
TOT stock opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$297.70 million and a P/E ratio of 22.09. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.83.
Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.