TotemFi Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $157,493.26 and $15,017.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TotemFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,750.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058179 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi (CRYPTO:TOTM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TotemFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TotemFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TotemFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.