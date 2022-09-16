Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $51.80 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.
About Toyota Industries
