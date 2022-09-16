Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $51.80 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

About Toyota Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.