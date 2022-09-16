Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $1.38 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.One of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have won 6 Süper Lig titles and finished runners-up last season. The Trabzon-based club have also won the Turkish Cup 9 times and the Turkish Super Cup 8 times.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

