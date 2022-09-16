Traders Buy Large Volume of Delek US Call Options (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 835% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,162 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Delek US has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

