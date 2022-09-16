Traders Purchase Large Volume of Altimmune Call Options (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,668 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 729% compared to the average volume of 2,493 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $8,938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $7,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $14.39 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $705.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

