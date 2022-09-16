TradeStars Market Cap Reaches $113,902.61 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, TradeStars has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $113,902.61 and approximately $16,577.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 273.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars launched on April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

