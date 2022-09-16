Travala.com (AVA) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (AVA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,649,537 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Blog Whitepaper “

