Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551.50 ($18.75).

TPK stock opened at GBX 832.20 ($10.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 770.56. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 795 ($9.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,770.50 ($21.39). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 921.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.55.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

