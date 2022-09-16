Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $100,801.53 and approximately $37,699.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005477 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00078006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

