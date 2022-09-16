Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $205.41

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.41 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 161.80 ($1.96). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 162.90 ($1.97), with a volume of 9,590,595 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.40 ($2.90).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

In related news, insider Wu Gang acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

