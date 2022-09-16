Trodl Price Tops $0.0002 (TRO)

Trodl (TRO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Trodl has a total market cap of $35,747.39 and $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Trodl Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
