TRONbetDice (DICE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.90 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. TRONbetDice has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRONbetDice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00064760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRONbetDice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONbetDice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.