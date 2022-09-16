TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,841.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 685,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 273,397 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

