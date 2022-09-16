TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.09 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $31.09 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

