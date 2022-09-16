Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $57.39 Average PT from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

