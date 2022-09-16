Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

