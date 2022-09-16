Truist Financial Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $95.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475 in the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

