Truist Financial Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $28.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 46.1% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 19.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 28.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 574,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 126,842 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

