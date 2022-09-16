Truist Financial Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $45.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
FB Financial Price Performance
NYSE FBK opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.
Institutional Trading of FB Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FB Financial Company Profile
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
