Truist Financial Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $45.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

