Truist Financial Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $39.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s current price.
HIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
NYSE HIW opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.