Truist Financial Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $39.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s current price.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 84,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,576.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 160,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,956 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

