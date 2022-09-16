TrustFi Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $138,227.00 (TFI)

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. TrustFi Network has a market cap of $205,320.57 and $138,227.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.
About TrustFi Network
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
