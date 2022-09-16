TrustSwap Market Cap Reaches $22.57 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $22.57 million and $3.25 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

