Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

