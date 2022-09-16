Tycoon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $262,349.97 and approximately $9.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tycoon has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 566.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

