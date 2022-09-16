Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

