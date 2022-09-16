Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Achieves $179,885.73

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $179,885.73 and $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00091278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00081933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007942 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

