Ubiq Price Tops $0.0329 (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00174204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00282998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00756277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00607825 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00263136 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

