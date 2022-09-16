UBS Group Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

FOUR stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.