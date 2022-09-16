UBS Group Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

FOUR stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.