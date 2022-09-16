UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) PT Raised to CHF 22.50 at Credit Suisse Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.
UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.
UBS Group Stock Performance
NYSE:UBS opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
