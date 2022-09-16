UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) PT Raised to CHF 22.50 at Credit Suisse Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 185.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,392 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.