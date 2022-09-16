UBS Group Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $283,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

