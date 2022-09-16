UBS Group Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.
Kroger Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $283,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
