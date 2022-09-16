UCoin (UCOIN) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. UCoin has a market capitalization of $16,874.83 and approximately $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One UCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 550.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UCoin
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling UCoin
