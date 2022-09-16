UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $691.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.70. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 315.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

