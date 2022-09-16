UGAS Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $177,181.34 and $92,241.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,676.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005478 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00065005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00079277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

