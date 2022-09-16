Ultra Clear 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,396.00 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 311.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars.

