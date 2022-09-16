Ultra Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $118.84 million and $1.54 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00603375 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00261077 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051549 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Ultra Profile
Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
