Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.02

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 5280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after buying an additional 204,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

