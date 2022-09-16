Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.02

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 5280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after buying an additional 204,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.