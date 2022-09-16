UMI (UMI) Trading 38% Lower This Week

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. UMI has a market capitalization of $2,982.76 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMI has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One UMI coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 488.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.
UMI Profile
UMI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.
Buying and Selling UMI
