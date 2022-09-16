UniDex Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $27,473.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniDex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UniDex

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniDex is tronx.online.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars.

