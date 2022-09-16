Unido EP Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $822,538.26 and approximately $41,576.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005486 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

