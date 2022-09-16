UniFarm (UFARM) One Day Volume Hits $42,311.00

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $90,993.93 and $42,311.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,831.79 or 0.54670052 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102517 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00835720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
Receive News & Updates for UniFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.