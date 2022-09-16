Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00035509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $31.61 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00091437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00079518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007822 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.