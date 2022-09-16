UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

UniLend (UFT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $4.10 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079230 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.